Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for David LOCKWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ronald LOCKWOOD

Add a Memory
David Ronald LOCKWOOD Notice
LOCKWOOD, David Ronald. Peacefully in the company of his family at Wanganui Hospital on Tuesday 8th October 2019 aged 77 years. Dearly loved eldest son of the late George and Alma and much loved brother and brother-in-law of Keith, Kevin, Kathleen and Charlie (all deceased), Graham and Bill; Judith; Aulen; Frank and Thelma; Audrey and Roy; Anthony and Rose; Wayne and Diane; Ted and Rhena; Lynitta and Bruce; Lyal and Barbara; Vincent and Maxine; and the late Michael and Paul. In accordance with David's wishes a private family service has been celebrated. Rest in Peace.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.