LOCKWOOD, David Ronald. Peacefully in the company of his family at Wanganui Hospital on Tuesday 8th October 2019 aged 77 years. Dearly loved eldest son of the late George and Alma and much loved brother and brother-in-law of Keith, Kevin, Kathleen and Charlie (all deceased), Graham and Bill; Judith; Aulen; Frank and Thelma; Audrey and Roy; Anthony and Rose; Wayne and Diane; Ted and Rhena; Lynitta and Bruce; Lyal and Barbara; Vincent and Maxine; and the late Michael and Paul. In accordance with David's wishes a private family service has been celebrated. Rest in Peace.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019