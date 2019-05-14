Home

David Stuart McLAUGHLIN

David Stuart McLAUGHLIN Notice
McLAUGHLIN, David Stuart. Suddenly while mountain biking at Ohakune on Saturday 11th May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Kath, loved son of Pam and the late Bill, son-in- law of Barbara and the late Brian Lee- Jones, cherished brother and brother- in-law of Peter and Robyn, Ann and Guy Boanas, Pip and Richard Lawrence, and David and Cathy Lee-Jones. Much loved and respected Uncle of Sarah, Kate and Thomas; Sam, Clare and George; Nic, Jamie and Becky; and Florence. Funeral details to be advised. All communications to McLaughlin/Lee- Jones c/o Bennetts Funeral services P O Box 211 Taihape 4742 "Keep flying high Dave" Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 14, 2019
