McLAUGHLIN, David Stuart. Suddenly while mountain biking at Ohakune on Saturday 11th May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Kath, loved son of Pam and the late Bill, son-in- law of Barbara and the late Brian Lee- Jones, cherished brother and brother- in-law of Peter and Robyn, Ann and Guy Boanas, Pip and Richard Lawrence, and David and Cathy Lee-Jones. Much loved and respected Uncle of Sarah, Kate and Thomas; Sam, Clare and George; Nic, Jamie and Becky; and Florence. Funeral details to be advised. All communications to McLaughlin/Lee- Jones c/o Bennetts Funeral services P O Box 211 Taihape 4742 "Keep flying high Dave" Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 14, 2019