|
|
McKINLAY, David William (Dave). On 20th July 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Broadview Rest Home aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Heather for 58 years. Much loved Dad and Father-in- law of Carol and Kevin Battersby, Grant, Jo and Paul Maguire. Loved Poppa of Karl and Dominique, Chloe, Alex; Trent, Drew; Imogen, Hazel. Loved Grand Poppa of Sophie. In lieu of flowers donations to St Johns Ambulance Wanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Dave's Service. Dave's Funeral Details to be advised.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 22, 2019