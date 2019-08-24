|
McKINLAY David William Heather, Carol, Grant, Jo and families wish to sincerely thank everyone who supported us during our sad loss of a much loved Husband, Dad, Poppa and Great Poppa. Your attendance at the funeral service, the home and rest home visits, the many cards, baking and meals brought to us, flowers, phone calls and texts were truly appreciated. Thank you also to Pam Erni and James Forrest for your assistance, support and expert guidance during this difficult time. Thanks also to Healthcare NZ, Jane Winstone and Broadview Rest Home staff for the care provided to Dave. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to family and friends.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019