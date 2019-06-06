Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David MEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David William (Dave) MEAD

Notice Condolences

David William (Dave) MEAD Notice
MEAD, David William (Dave). Retired M.O.T. Officer. Peacefully at New Vista Rest Home on 4th June 2019 with family at his side, aged 87 years. Much loved Husband of the late Jen. Loved Father and Father-in- law of Trevor and Raena, Stewart and Elizabeth, Michael and Bronwyn, and Andrew. Loved Grandad of all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Loved Brother and Brother-in-law of Donald and Rosamund. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Dave's life in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel, McNeil Street, Wanganui on Saturday 8th June 2019 at 2.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.