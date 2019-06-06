|
|
MEAD, David William (Dave). Retired M.O.T. Officer. Peacefully at New Vista Rest Home on 4th June 2019 with family at his side, aged 87 years. Much loved Husband of the late Jen. Loved Father and Father-in- law of Trevor and Raena, Stewart and Elizabeth, Michael and Bronwyn, and Andrew. Loved Grandad of all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Loved Brother and Brother-in-law of Donald and Rosamund. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Dave's life in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel, McNeil Street, Wanganui on Saturday 8th June 2019 at 2.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 6, 2019