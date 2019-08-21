Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Anne (Sherriff) EVANS

Add a Memory
Denise Anne (Sherriff) EVANS Notice
EVANS, Denise Anne (nee Sherriff). Of Hunterville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Monday 19 August 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Don for 60 years. Adored Mum of Catherine Marden, Robin Oram, and Donna Harold. Special "Nana on the farm" to Thomas, and Daniel; Laura, and Fraser; Phillipa, and Thaddeus; and her great-grandchildren. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Lyn and Bob Meredith, Jill Bartrum, Roger and Karen Sherriff, Diane and Bruce Osborne. Messages C/- Mr D Evans, RD5 Hunterville 4785. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, 36A Bruce Street, Hunterville 4730, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. A service to celebrate Denise's life will be held in the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 46 Paraekaretu Street, Hunterville, on Saturday 24 August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.