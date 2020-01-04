Home

Dennis Leslie O'KANE

Dennis Leslie O'KANE Notice
O'KANE, Dennis Leslie. 19.02.1946 ~ 01.01.2020 Loved father of Phillip and Sean. Loved Father in law of Kim. Much loved Grandfather of Raven, Bonnie, and Breeze. Loved brother, uncle, cousin and Koko of many. Specially loved partner of Anne. Friend to Allan and Liz and Kiri and Daryl. Dennis passed away quietly and peacefully in his sleep. No more pain. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Dennis' life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday January 6, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020
