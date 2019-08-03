Home

Diane Judith (Fothergill) CLAPPERTON

Diane Judith (Fothergill) CLAPPERTON Notice
CLAPPERTON, Diane Judith (nee Fothergill). Of Palmerston North (formerly of Wanganui). Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Tuesday 23 July 2019 in the arms of her beloved family. Precious 'Mumma' of Janine, Darren, Kim, and Michael. Much loved 'Nana' of Alana, and Caitlin. Loved 'Nanny' to Jorja, and Jessie. Loved sister of Brian, Gary, and Sue. So loved by many friends and neighbours. 'At peace now Mumma. You fought such a brave battle, fly free. You will be greatly missed.' Any donations to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated. In accordance with Mum's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019
