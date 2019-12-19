|
SMITH, Donald Owen Norris. Reg. No. 421456; Sgt R.N.Z.A.F; Pacific. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Evelyn Page Retirement Village, Orewa, Auckland; in his 100th year. Loved husband of Trudi, father of Gwenda and grandfather of Zak. He will be missed by family and friends. Our sincere thanks to all the staff at Evelyn Page Retirement Village for their exceptional care of Donald. Friends are invited to attend a Service for Donald at the Westmere Presbyterian Memorial Church, State Hwy 3, Whanganui on Friday December 20, 2019 at 1.00 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019