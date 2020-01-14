Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald (Bob) SMITH

Add a Memory
Donald (Bob) SMITH Notice
SMITH, Donald (Bob). Peacefully at New Vista Rest Home, Wanganui on Monday 13th January 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved son of the late Gordon and Florence and much loved and respected brother and brother in law of Valerie and the late Andy Mora, Graham, Pauline (Polly) and Mark Carroll, the late Patrick (Pat), Bones (Ian) and Anne, and his late twin sister Diana. The family extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of New Vista Rest Home for all their loving care. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, Guyton St, on Thursday 16th January at 11.00am. To be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. The family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Bob, in the Church on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -