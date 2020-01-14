|
SMITH, Donald (Bob). Peacefully at New Vista Rest Home, Wanganui on Monday 13th January 2020 aged 82 years. Dearly loved son of the late Gordon and Florence and much loved and respected brother and brother in law of Valerie and the late Andy Mora, Graham, Pauline (Polly) and Mark Carroll, the late Patrick (Pat), Bones (Ian) and Anne, and his late twin sister Diana. The family extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of New Vista Rest Home for all their loving care. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, Guyton St, on Thursday 16th January at 11.00am. To be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. The family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Bob, in the Church on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020