GOODRICK, Donald W.P (Don). Born Taihape. Passed away peacefully in his 86th year on 29 June 2019 at home (Tauranga) after a short battle with cancer. Loved husband of Flo (nee Gregory) and loved father and father-in- law of Lorraine and Peter, Stanley, Jeffrey and Helen, Isobel and Victor. Proud Grandpop of Simon, Catherine, Iain and the late Anna, Brittney, Samantha, Cory, Baillie and Jake. Great grandpop of Anabelle and Mac. In accordance with Don's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 2, 2019