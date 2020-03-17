|
HAIGH, Donna Marie. Of Marton, passed away peacefully on March 15th 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Athol. Treasured mother and mother- in-law of Christine (deceased) and Garth, Grant and Cheryl (Perth), Paul and Carolyn (Perth), Michael and Sharron, Cherie and Ferguson (Brisbane). Adored Grandmother and Great Nana Meow of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Messages to the Haigh Family C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. A Rosary for Donna will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Russell Street, Marton on Thursday March 19th 2020 at 6pm. At the families request, a private service for Donna will be held the following day. "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts."
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020