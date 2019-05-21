|
BIRD, Doreen Mary (Birdie) (nee Funnell) (formerly Daly). Peacefully on Sunday May 19, 2019 at Kowhainui Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Edward (Ted) Daly and the late Hillary Bird. Much loved Mum of Richard, Michael, and Linda (all deceased). Treasured Nana to Jason, Jeremy, Racheal, Michelle, Craig, and their partners. Loved great-nana, and loved great-great-nana to Flynn. The family wish to sincerely thank Yvonne and Val, and all the staff at Kowhainui for their exceptional care of Birdie. Friends are invited to celebration of Doreen's life in the Forrest Lounge, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Friday May 24 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 21, 2019