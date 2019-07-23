|
|
POWELL, Doreen Winifred. (nee Burton) Linda (Gibson-Dark), Michael, and Roger have privately celebrated the life of their mother, Doreen, who sadly passed away at 3:30pm on July 19, 2019, with Linda at her side. Doreen was 93. She was the indomitable matriarch of the Powell family. A promising future beckoned as a school girl in London, but was stopped by the onset of the Second World War. So her imagination, creative talents and energies went in to raising her family, making things for them, and making ends meet in frugal circumstances. She was strong, brave, disciplined and strong- willed. Her last several months were in the capable hands of the Virginia Lodge Rest Home, whose love, support and care is hugely appreciated.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 23, 2019