O'HANLON, Doris Mary. Passed away peacefully at Kaitaia Hospital on 23rd July 2019 aged 96 years. Dearly loved mum of Colin, Ann and the late Robin and grandmother of 11 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thanks to the staff of Kaitaia Hospital for their care of our mother. A service for Mary will be held at the Coopers Beach Bowling Club, State Highway 10 Coopers Beach, on Friday 25th July at 1:30 pm, followed by a burial at Mangonui Cemetery. All communications C/- Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia.094080970
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 25, 2019