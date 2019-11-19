Home

Wilson Funeral Home
375 Adelaide Rd
Wellington, Wellington
04-389 6069
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Wilson Funeral Home
375 Adelaide Rd
Wellington, Wellington
Dorothy Anne NIELSEN Notice
NIELSEN, Dorothy Anne. Passed away peacefully in Wellington on Thursday 14th November, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Clare and Julian, Peter and Veronica. Loved grandmother of Ella, Madeline, Hazel, Lars and Otto. Messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington on Friday 22nd November at 1pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019
