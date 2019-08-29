|
MAHER, Dorothy Jean (Dot). Of Feilding formerly of Ohingaiti. Passed away peacefully at Nelson Residential Care Centre on Wednesday 28 August 2019. In her 90th year. Loved Wife of the late Stan. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Edith and Malcolm Leary (Marton), and Carol and Keith Leary (Katikati). Loved Grandmother of Kyla and Phil, John and Erin, Bevan and Kim, Paul and Brooke, Daniel and Renea, and Nicola and Dave. Loved Nanny Maher of Jack, Caitlin, Christopher, Max, Paige, Dylan, Molly, Todd, and the late Heidi, Ruby, and Holly. Loved Godmother of Kristine. All messages to the Maher family, C/O 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. Family and friends are invited to a service for Dot at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday 31 August 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019