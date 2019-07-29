|
WALTERS, Dorothy Jean. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, after a short illness, at Arohanui Hospice on Friday 26 July 2019, aged 77. Loved wife of the Late Kevin. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Michelle; Stephen and Bronwyn; and Darren and Lisa. And a loved grand and great grandmother to all her grandchildren. A service for Dorothy will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Tuesday 30 July 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Walters family c/- PO Box 1014 Palmerston North.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 29, 2019