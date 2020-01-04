|
BLAND, Dorothy Rose. (nee Allison) Peacefully in Kowhainui on 23 December 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Frederick for 50 years. Loved Mum of Gordon and Janine, Shirley and Allan Spooner, Christine and Steve Doughty, and Peter and Linda. A treasured Grandma and Great Grandma to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to the team at Kowhainui Rest Home for their care of Dorothy over the last 6 years. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private family service was held at St John's Anglican church Matarawa.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020