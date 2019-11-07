Home

Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services
24 Kuku Street
Taihape , Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3880452
RAE, Earl Stuart. Peacefully at his home in Taihape on Wednesday 6th November 2019. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Josie and loved father of Chris, and Cody. A much loved grandad Earl of Sikara. Loved brother of Ian, the late Bruce, and Margaret. A much loved brother in law and uncle. "You will be sadly missed by us all" Friends are invited to Earls funeral service in St David's Presbyterian Church, Huia Street Taihape on Monday 11 November 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019
