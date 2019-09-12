Home

Edgar Laurence (Ed) BOYD

Edgar Laurence (Ed) BOYD Notice
BOYD, Edgar Laurence, (Ed). Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 10 September 2019 in his 67th year. Loved son of the late Doug and Joan Boyd. Adored husband of Hinemoa. A loving Dad of Natasha and Jason, and Kieran. Much loved Koko of Siobhan, and Joss. Cherished brother of Noeline, Peter, and Iain. Loved and respected boss of the staff at H&A. In lieu of flowers donations to The Motor Neurone Disease Association NZ would be appreciated and may be place in the foyer, or sent to 14 Erson Ave, Royal Oak, Auckland 1061. A celebration of Ed's life will be held in the Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Watt Street, on Monday 16 September 2019, at 2:00pm. 'We have all lost a beautiful man'
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
