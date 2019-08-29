Home

Edwin John David (Eddie) ZANDER

Edwin John David (Eddie) ZANDER Notice
ZANDER, (Eddie) Edwin John David. Peacefully on Saturday 24 August 2019. Aged 92 years. Much loved husband of Marjory for 64 years. Special Dad and father-in-law to John and Margi, Richard and Chadryn, Jennie and Bruce. Treasured Pop to David, Andrew, Nicola; Ben, Kirstin, Cobi and their partners. Great grandfather to Luke, Brianna, Chloe, Bianca and Seth. Messages to Eddies family C/- 21 Wharenui Terrace, Roslyn, Palmerston North 4414. Friends are invited to a service for Eddie at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton on Monday 2 September at 2:00 p.m. followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019
