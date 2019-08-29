|
ZANDER, (Eddie) Edwin John David. Peacefully on Saturday 24 August 2019. Aged 92 years. Much loved husband of Marjory for 64 years. Special Dad and father-in-law to John and Margi, Richard and Chadryn, Jennie and Bruce. Treasured Pop to David, Andrew, Nicola; Ben, Kirstin, Cobi and their partners. Great grandfather to Luke, Brianna, Chloe, Bianca and Seth. Messages to Eddies family C/- 21 Wharenui Terrace, Roslyn, Palmerston North 4414. Friends are invited to a service for Eddie at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton on Monday 2 September at 2:00 p.m. followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019