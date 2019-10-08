Home

Edwina (Staley) DOVE

Edwina (Staley) DOVE Notice
DOVE, Edwina (nee Staley). Passed away peacefully in New Vista on 4th October 2019. In her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Len Dove. Much loved Mum of Elizabeth Smith (Dove), John and Christina, Philip and Lesley. Grandmother to Nick and Jenni, Brooke, Rose, Amelia, Devon, Lauren, Sophie, Tillan, Alena and great-grandmother to Leo and Hudson. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Edwina to be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Thursday 10 October 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
