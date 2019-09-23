|
HICKEY, Eleanor (nee Tasker). Peacefully at home, on 17th September 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother of Jane, (the late) Rosemary, Priscilla, and Peter. Loving Norni of her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In memory of Eleanor donations to Alzheimers Society Wanganui would be appreciated and may be sent to 136 Victoria Avenue Wanganui. At Eleanor's request a family farewell has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019