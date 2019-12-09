Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:30 p.m.
Cedarwood
17 Parata Street
Waikanae

MORRISON, Elizabeth Anne. Formerly of Whanganui. On December 6, 2019, peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by her family. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Marilyn, Craig, Leanne and Chris, and Janine. Loved grandma of Laura, Ryan, Isaac, Guy, Bali, Jack, Grace and Ruby. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Tuesday 10 December at 2:30pm. Followed by private cremation. Messages c/- Morrison Family, PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 9, 2019
