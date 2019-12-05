Home

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Kaiwhaiki Marae
Ella BROUGHTON-GREENAWAY


1956 - 2019
Ella BROUGHTON-GREENAWAY Notice
BROUGHTON- GREENAWAY, Ella. Born 15 April 1956 passed away peacefully on 2 December 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at her home, aged 63 years. Beloved wife of the late Graham Greenaway. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Cole & Anjelica, Marge, Olivia & Christian, Gloria, Jessica, Mayleen & Ryan, and Morgan. Grandmother of Montell, Shyla, Azasia, Te Atamai, and Tamina. Going to rest with her beloved parents Uruanewa & Hinekirunga Broughton, her partner Graham, and daughters Melissa & Vanessa. "We love you and we will all miss you." Ella will be at Kaiwhaiki Marae where her service will begin at 11.00am on Friday 6th December 2019 followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019
