|
|
BROUGHTON- GREENAWAY, Ella. Born 15 April 1956 passed away peacefully on 2 December 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at her home, aged 63 years. Beloved wife of the late Graham Greenaway. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Cole & Anjelica, Marge, Olivia & Christian, Gloria, Jessica, Mayleen & Ryan, and Morgan. Grandmother of Montell, Shyla, Azasia, Te Atamai, and Tamina. Going to rest with her beloved parents Uruanewa & Hinekirunga Broughton, her partner Graham, and daughters Melissa & Vanessa. "We love you and we will all miss you." Ella will be at Kaiwhaiki Marae where her service will begin at 11.00am on Friday 6th December 2019 followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019