RURU, Ema Marjory. Of Whanganui on the 21st January 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Hata & Rangi Ruru, sister of (late) Rangi Ankins, and Tama Ruru. Loved Aunt of Aroha, and Hillary; Hemi and Hata. Now resting in peace. Grateful thanks and appreciation to the Staff of Jane Winstone Rest Home for their kindness and compassionate care. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Ema's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Friday 24th January 2020 at 11am to be followed by a Private Interment in Levin.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020