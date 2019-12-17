|
|
CHALLIS, Ena Mary. On Sunday December 15th at Wanganui Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother and mother in law of Jackie and Shaun, Peter and Judith, Catherine and Mick, and Teresa and Steve. Loved Nana of Abbie, Carey and Amanda, Michaela and John, Declan, Finn and Renae, Melissa, David and Vicky, Catherine, Shannon and Luke, and Anna. Great Nana of Jason and a little great grandson soon to arrive. The family would like to acknowledge the Hastings and Wanganui Hospitals who took such great care of Ena. Also the Air Ambulance Service for bringing her home. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service will be held for Ena in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, Thursday 19th December at 1.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019