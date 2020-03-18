Home

Eric Rex WHITEHEAD

Eric Rex WHITEHEAD Notice
WHITEHEAD, Eric Rex. Peacefully at Summerset Home on 15th March 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved husband of the late Amie. Loved Father of David and the late Paul. Loved and respected Grandad of Rachel, Karl, Nathan, Jason, Aaron, and Daniel. Loved Great Grandad of Robert, Jehiel, Hannah, and Ellie. Loved and respected former Father-in-law of Lucie and Wayne. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Eric's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday 21st March 2020 at 11am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
