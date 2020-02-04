Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Resources
More Obituaries for Essie SILCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Essie Helen Maxton Jean (Henderson) SILCOCK

Add a Memory
Essie Helen Maxton Jean (Henderson) SILCOCK Notice
SILCOCK, Essie Helen Maxton Jean, (nee Henderson). Peacefully in Jane Winstone Retirement Village on 1st February 2020, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Len. Adored and wonderful Mum to Anne and Dael, and Granny to Nick; Hannah, Abby, and Hamish and great Granny to Archie, and Finn. Special thanks to John for his love and support and many thanks to the wonderful staff at Jane Winstone. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Helen's life in the Jane Winstone Chapel, Oakland Ave Whanganui, on Friday 7 February 2020, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Essie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -