SILCOCK, Essie Helen Maxton Jean, (nee Henderson). Peacefully in Jane Winstone Retirement Village on 1st February 2020, in her 100th year. Loved wife of the late Len. Adored and wonderful Mum to Anne and Dael, and Granny to Nick; Hannah, Abby, and Hamish and great Granny to Archie, and Finn. Special thanks to John for his love and support and many thanks to the wonderful staff at Jane Winstone. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Helen's life in the Jane Winstone Chapel, Oakland Ave Whanganui, on Friday 7 February 2020, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020