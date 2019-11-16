|
SANSON, Evie Grace. Peacefully at Starship Hospital Auckland on Tuesday November 12, 2019 aged 13 weeks. Precious and much loved daughter of Jamie and Mei. Treasured granddaughter of Heather Turchi, and Tan Hung Seng and Lim Ewe Heang. Loved by all her aunties, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations to HeartKids and Ronald McDonald House can be left at Evie's Service. Evie's farewell will be held in the Whanganui East Baptist Church, 54 Nixon Street, Whanganui, on Saturday November 23 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private interment.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019