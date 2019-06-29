Home

HOOPER, Ewen Duthie. Passed peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Wednesday 26th June 2019 aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Jessie for 59 years. Much loved father and father-in- law of Annette Hooper and Grant Rowe, Denise and Phil Touliatos, Helen and Lorry Diack, Michelle and Tony Boswell, Leonie and Vince Thomson, and Marlene Hooper. Loved Grandad to his 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Friends are invited to a service to celebrate Ewen's life, to be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui, on Tuesday the 2nd of July 2019, at 11am, followed by private burial.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 29, 2019
