Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Marree (Fitt) MATTHEWS

Add a Memory
Faye Marree (Fitt) MATTHEWS Notice
MATTHEWS (nee Fitt), Faye Marree. Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on 11th September 2019 aged 70 years. Much loved Mum and Mother-in-Law of Michele and Shae, and Jason and Collette. Loved Nana to Denis and Tessa, and Danielle and Great Nana to Aaliyah and Braxton. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Faye's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday 16th September 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.