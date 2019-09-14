|
MATTHEWS (nee Fitt), Faye Marree. Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on 11th September 2019 aged 70 years. Much loved Mum and Mother-in-Law of Michele and Shae, and Jason and Collette. Loved Nana to Denis and Tessa, and Danielle and Great Nana to Aaliyah and Braxton. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Faye's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday 16th September 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019