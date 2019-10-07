|
McKAY-PATEA, Feona Kotahi Marie. On October 3rd, 2019. A Loving Mum of Lyon-Hayze, and Amani. Dearly loved daughter of Devanie Patea, and Lisa and Vincent. A loved sister of Deshannon and Darron, Daneka and Jade, Debbie and Rhys, and Pat. A much loved aunty of Treye, Te Heru Reu, Te Whetu O Te Ata, Petera, Kaiya, and Keilani. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Feona's life at the Kaiwhaiki Marae, Kaiwhaiki on Tuesday October 8th, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment at the Namukura Urupa, Kaiwhaiki.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019