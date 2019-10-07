Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Feona McKAY-PATEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Feona Kotahi Marie McKAY-PATEA

Add a Memory
Feona Kotahi Marie McKAY-PATEA Notice
McKAY-PATEA, Feona Kotahi Marie. On October 3rd, 2019. A Loving Mum of Lyon-Hayze, and Amani. Dearly loved daughter of Devanie Patea, and Lisa and Vincent. A loved sister of Deshannon and Darron, Daneka and Jade, Debbie and Rhys, and Pat. A much loved aunty of Treye, Te Heru Reu, Te Whetu O Te Ata, Petera, Kaiya, and Keilani. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Feona's life at the Kaiwhaiki Marae, Kaiwhaiki on Tuesday October 8th, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment at the Namukura Urupa, Kaiwhaiki.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Feona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.