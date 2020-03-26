Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence LEGGETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Annie (n?e Fisher) LEGGETT

Add a Memory
Florence Annie (n?e Fisher) LEGGETT Notice
LEGGETT, Florence Annie (n?e Fisher). Passed away peacefully at Broadview Lifecare on 24 March 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved and adored wife of the late Alan. Loving mother and mother in law of Stephen and Sandra (Wanganui) and Deborah (Brisbane). Nana to Tyla and eldest sister of Ted, Doug, Alma (deceased), David and Denis. A Memorial Service will be held for Mum at a later date. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Broadview Lifecare Petrie & Victoria wings, for their love and care of our Mum.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -