LEGGETT, Florence Annie (n?e Fisher). Passed away peacefully at Broadview Lifecare on 24 March 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved and adored wife of the late Alan. Loving mother and mother in law of Stephen and Sandra (Wanganui) and Deborah (Brisbane). Nana to Tyla and eldest sister of Ted, Doug, Alma (deceased), David and Denis. A Memorial Service will be held for Mum at a later date. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Broadview Lifecare Petrie & Victoria wings, for their love and care of our Mum.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020