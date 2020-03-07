|
|
COOPER, Florence Barr McAllen ("Coogie"). On 3 March 2020. Peacefully at the St John's hospital, Epsom. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Loved Mother and Mother- in-law of Garth and Margaret, and Mark and Adrienne. Loved Grandmother of Matthew, Melanie and Alexander, and Great Grandmother of Ethan and Isabella. A family service of remembrance has been held. Heartfelt thanks to the special carers at St John's for their loving support of Coogie in her final years. Messages to the Cooper family c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020