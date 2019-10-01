|
|
COOK, Frances Ann. Formerly of Whanganui. On September 30, 2019, peacefully at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme. Much loved mother of Ann, Wayne, John and their families. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Birthright NZ, PO Box 12677, Thorndon Wellington 6144 would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Frances' life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae on Friday October 4, 2019 at 2:00pm followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium. Waikanae Funeral Home Phone 04 293 6844
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019