Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances WILLCOX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Evelyn (nee Stockman) (Frankie) WILLCOX

Add a Memory
Frances Evelyn (nee Stockman) (Frankie) WILLCOX Notice
WILLCOX, Frances Evelyn (Frankie) (nee Stockman). On 17th January 2020 at Wanganui Hospital in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Carrol and Robert Falconer, Kay Targett, and the late Diane. Precious Nan of Carl and Freya, Tayne and Eve; Toni and Shaun, Rochelle and Dave, Angela and Greg; Michael and Anna, Suzanne, and Claire. Loved Old Nan of her 18 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Frankie's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 1pm to be followed by a private family interment.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -