WILLCOX, Frances Evelyn (Frankie) (nee Stockman). On 17th January 2020 at Wanganui Hospital in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Carrol and Robert Falconer, Kay Targett, and the late Diane. Precious Nan of Carl and Freya, Tayne and Eve; Toni and Shaun, Rochelle and Dave, Angela and Greg; Michael and Anna, Suzanne, and Claire. Loved Old Nan of her 18 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Frankie's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 1pm to be followed by a private family interment.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020