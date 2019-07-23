|
|
WALLACE, Frances (Sister Frances). On 21 July 2019 at New Vista Rest Home, in her 60th year of Religious Profession. Sister Frances was a valued member of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Loved daughter of the late Dick and Doreen Wallace, sister of Angela Matthews and Mike Wallace, and of the late June Tasker, Norm Wallace, Doreen Hackett, Ivan and Russell Wallace. A much loved aunt and great aunt. Thank you to the staff of Quinlan Court, Nazareth, Westella and New Vista who cared so lovingly for Frances. A vigil for Frances will be held at Mt St Joseph at 2:00pm on Wednesday 24th July. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 25th July at 10:30am at The Holy Family Catholic Church, Tawhero Street, Wanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 23, 2019