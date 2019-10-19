Home

Francine Cecelia (Fran) THOMPSON

Francine Cecelia (Fran) THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON, Francine Cecelia (Fran). Formerly of Marton. On Wednesday, 16 October 2019, peacefully at Eldon lodge, Paraparaumu, in the presence of her family. Aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob), and dearly loved mother of Jan, Tracey, and the late Gleyn. Treasured Nana of Crystal, Simon, Ben, Kate, Matthew, and Sam, and Great-Nana of her 10 great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in- law, and aunt of all her family. Thanks to the wonderful staff of Eldon Lodge and Arohanui Hospice, Palmerston North, for their loving care. A private cremation has been held. Messages for Bob may be sent c/- Eldon Lodge, 100 Valley Road, Paraparaumu 5032. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home FDANZ-NZIFH 04 298 5168
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019
