TAYLOR, Frank. S/N 48895 19th Armed Division. Passed away peacefully in Taupo on 12th June 2019 in his 102nd year. Cherished husband of the late Grace (deceased 1975) and the late Daisie (deceased 1993). Much loved father and father-in-law of Phillip and Lois; Margaret and Barrie. Much loved Grandad of Sophie, Marsha, Teresa, Christopher and the late Richard. Loving great Grandad of his 10 great grand children. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 10.00am followed by burial at Mt View Lawn Cemetery, Marton at 3.00pm following the service. All communications with Frank's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 14, 2019