LARSEN, Frederick James (Jim). Died peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on Sunday September 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Treasured husband of Juliet. Cherished father of Wendy, Kirsty and Mike, Peter and Wendy, James, and Penelope. Epic Grandad to his 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. We will miss you so much but we know you have gone to be with Jesus. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Jim to be held in Christchurch Anglican Church, 243 Wicksteed Street, Whanganui on Wednesday September 18 to be followed by a private cremation. Time to be advised.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 16, 2019