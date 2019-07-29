|
|
JURGENS, Frederick Victor (Fred). Of Bulls, passed away peacefully on Saturday 27 July 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Chris for 41 years. Much loved Dad and father-in- law of Edwin and Vicki. Adored Grandad of Alice and Lucy. Messages to the Jurgens family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at St Martin Lutheran Church, 94 Pukepapa Road, Marton, on Wednesday 31 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Church Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 29, 2019