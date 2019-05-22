Home

Gabrielle Bernadette (Condon) TAYLOR

TAYLOR, Gabrielle Bernadette (nee Condon). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19th May 2019, aged 84 years. Loved Mother and Mother- in-law of Karina and Pete, and Robyn. Loved Nana of Nicki, Amanda, Deb, Claire, and Hayley. In lieu of flowers donations to The Medical Research Department, Otago University would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Gay's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Gay's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 24th May 2019 at 3.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 22, 2019
