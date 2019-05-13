|
|
HICKMAN Gail aka Bridgey (Avers). Peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer. Much loved and respected Mother and Mother- in-law of Peter (dec), Don and Sheryl, Ian, Sue and Steve, Jim and Beth, Judith, Rex and Anne, Tricia, Cushla and Steve, Josie (dec), Kelly, and Bobbie. Loved and treasured Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gail's family wish to sincerely thank Hospice Whanganui for the exceptional care of their Mum. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Gail's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 13, 2019