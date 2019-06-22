Resources More Obituaries for Gail HICKMAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gail HICKMAN

Notice HICKMAN Gail Gail's family wish to sincerely thank all those that supported us during the loss of our mighty woman. A special thank you to all the staff at Hospice Whanganui for their dedicated care and support which enabled Mum to stay at home with those who loved her. An even more special thank you to Mum's amazing care givers and friends who helped surround Mum and her family with love, tears and laughter. Gail will be sadly missed As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 22, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices