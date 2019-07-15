|
ROSELLI, Gary Hudson. On 13 July 2019 suddenly at home, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam and father of Carol, Annette, Maria, Gina, Lesley, Richard, and Gaye. Adored Poppa to 16 Grandchildren and five Great Grandchildren. Loved brother of Peter and the late Leon. Gary's funeral service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday, 16 July 2019 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors Lower Hutt Ph: 04 566 3103
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 15, 2019