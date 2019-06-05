Home

Gary James SCORRINGE

Gary James SCORRINGE Notice
SCORRINGE, Gary James. Passed honourably, age 62, surrounded by his whanau at the Whanganui Hospital. After a long courageous battle of chronic ill health post cancer he now rests in peace. Son of Phillip Scorringe and Molly Waitokia, cherished brother, beloved partner of Susan Conroy, treasured father to Rachael, Po (Elizabeth) and Katie and well respected father figure within his whanau. A man appreciated by many for the commitment and dedication he displayed in every cause he invested himself in. He was the stoic backbone for his family, friends and wider community. He will be greatly missed. Gary's funeral service will be held at his home, 106 Hinau Street, Whanganui TODAY, Wednesday 5 June 2019, at 10:30am, to be followed by lunch and then burial in the Ohingaiti Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 5, 2019
