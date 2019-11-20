|
ROWE, Gavin James. On the farm with his boots on, Monday 18th November 2019. Aged 68 years. Precious husband and best friend of Gwen. Dearly loved Dad and Poppa of James and Kristen, Jackie, Pippa, and Ruby. Ian and Sarah, Kate, Ella, and Jim. Pete and Emma, Harry, Sam, and Grace. "He has enjoyed life and his joy is now complete, with his Lord" A celebration of Gavin's life will be held at The Centre, Seddon Street Raetihi on Friday 22 November 2019 at 1pm, followed by Burial in the Raetihi Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019