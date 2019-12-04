Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Riverslea Retreat,
733 Otaki Gorge Road,
Otaki
GEN KELSANG (Barbara Hamilton) DEMO

GEN KELSANG (Barbara Hamilton) DEMO Notice
DEMO, GEN KELSANG (nee Barbara Hamilton) On 28th November, joyfully and peacefully at the Amitabha Buddhist Centre, Palmerston North, ordained Buddhist nun, Winston Churchill Fellow, beloved teacher of meditation at the Community Arts' Centre, Balance Group and Kaitoke Prison, Whanganui. A life celebration will be held at Riverslea Retreat, 733 Otaki Gorge Road, Otaki at 2 pm on Weds 4th Dec. followed by private cremation. A special "powa puja" (transference of consciousness ceremony) will be held at the Amitabha Centre, 174 Albert Street, Palmerston North on Wednesday 4th Dec. at 7 pm. All who have known Gen Demo are welcome.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
